Ciaran Nolan leaves St Helens for new career

ST HELENS youngster Ciaran Nolan is leaving rugby league to take up a new career.

The 20-year-old has secured a role in engineering which will bring an end to his six-year spell with Saints.

He joined the club at scholarship level from Rylands Sharks aged 14 and progressed to the academy and reserve teams, winning titles with both groups in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Promoted to St Helens’ first-team squad last season, Nolan didn’t make a senior appearance but did achieve his Super League debut on loan at Salford Red Devils, playing in their defeat at Hull FC in August.

The hooker also made three League One appearances for Swinton Lions on dual-registration in 2024, but is now looking forward to an alternative career.

“I’m very grateful to have been given the opportunity to represent this club over the last six years,” said Nolan.

“I would like to thank all the staff who have supported me during my journey throughout the system and into the first team, as well as every team-mate that I’ve taken to the field with.

“I’ve made some incredible memories and bonds during my time here, and have worn the jersey with both pride and privilege.”