Wigan Warriors say farewell to overseas duo

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Denis Betts is excited to see what all his new recruits can do in 2026 after seeing Kelsey Gentles, Bethan Dainton and Beri Salihi all make the move to The Brick Community Stadium.

With the retirement of Vicky Molyneux as well as the return to Australia of powerful duo Emily Veivers and Shaniah Power, Betts had to look for other options to add experience back into the pack. And for him, bringing in former York Valkyrie forward Gentles and ex-Leeds Rhinos dual-code Wales international Dainton was an easy decision.

“I was pretty happy with the quality we still had in the group with girls like Jade Gregory-Haselden, Mary Coleman, Mia Atherton all doing really well last year and Megan Williams really maturing into a pack leader,” Betts told League Express.

“But with Emily and Shaniah going back home to try and get back into the NRLW after such a successful season with us, we needed to bring a bit of experience and an edge into the club and when Kelsey and Bethan became available we couldn’t believe our luck.

“Emily is an international player and Shaniah has played State of Origin so what they bought to us last year would have been hard to replicate within the group, but we’ve now got two highly-thought of and well-respected players who have got a real drive to win and they will fit really well into our group.

“They are two highly thought of players – amongst the girls as much as amongst the coaching staff – so I am really pleased to get them in.

“From the conversations I had with them, their drive and determination meant it was a no-brainer to get them.”