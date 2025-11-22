‘Classy’ Morgan Knowles backed to be a hit in NRL

HERBIE FARNWORTH is backing his England teammate Morgan Knowles to be a hit at the Dolphins.

The pair, who played alongside each other in all three Ashes Tests – Farnworth in the centres and Knowles at loose-forward – will be part of the NRL side’s squad.

That’s after Knowles last February agreed a move from St Helens on a two-year contract starting this pre-season.

The 29-year-old Cumbrian, who played his junior rugby at Barrow Island, came through the Saints development system to make his first-team debut in 2015.

He featured in each of Saints’ four straight Super League title triumphs between 2019 and 2022.

The last three of those were under Kristian Woolf, now the coach of the Brisbane-based Dolphins, who entered the NRL in 2023, since when they have finished 13th, tenth and ninth.

Woolf said of Knowles when the deal was completed: “Morgan is one of the hardest-working players I have had the privilege to deal with.

“His four Super League titles and one Challenge Cup victory (in 2021) prove he knows what it takes to win. He is just the kind of player we want here.”

Burnley-born Farnworth, who has been at Dolphins since 2024 after five seasons at Brisbane Broncos, said: “Morgan is a really classy player who works super hard. I think he will be really suited to the NRL.”

Knowles was the sole Saints player in this year’s Dream Team, and Farnworth, 25, added: “He has had a great year and he’s been signed for a reason.

“He wants a different challenge, and it’s a great club he’s coming to, one who are really keen to have him. I think he’ll do well.”