Wales rally to beat UK Armed Forces in Hull

UK ARMED FORCES 22 WALES 24

IAN GOLDEN, Allam Sports Centre, Hull, Saturday

WALES came back from being 16-6 down at half-time against UK Armed Forces to win despite their opponents outscoring them on tries, five to four.

Tristan Norfolk crucially missed all four of his kicks, which put a blot on his copybook after he scored the second and third Armed Forces’ tries.

It was Wales who took the lead on five minutes through Scotty Turner, who converted his own try, but the Forces soon struck back with a James Simpson-Hill try before Norfolk’s brace.

Former Wales international Martin Lane, after being denied twice due forward passes, finally scored on 27 minutes to put his side ten points up at the break.

As they did in the first half, Wales were first to score, Stuart Williams avoiding Lane to get the first try of the half. Scotty Turner converted.

Then, Wales were level. Matthew Turner found Jodie Boyd-Ward to score in the corner. Scotty Turner couldn’t land the kick but did land a penalty for Wales to regain the lead.

The pendulum then swung UKAF’s way when Toby Burton-Carter found a gap to score, converting his own try.

But with six minutes to go, Wales got the winner. Scotty Turner avoided his marker to score in the corner, converting it himself.

There was drama with three minutes remaining as Lane looked like he’d given UKAF the lead again, only for the try to be chalked off for an infringement.

FORCES: 1 Liam Stancliffe (Hull FC), 3 Steve Sampher (Hull FC), 6 Tristan Norfolk (Leeds Rhinos), 9 James Simpson-Hill (Leeds Rhinos), 11 Martin Lane (Edinburgh Giants). Subs: 2 Justin Wells (Hull FC), 9 Tom Oates (Batley Bulldogs), 10 Toby-Burton-Carter (Wigan Warriors)

Tries: Simpson-Hill (9), Norfolk (12, 22), Lane (27), Burton-Carter (68); Goals: Norfolk 0/4, Burton-Carter 1/1

WALES: 1 Jakub Wasieczko (North Wales Crusaders), 2 Scotty Turner (South Wales Jets/Wigan Warriors), 5 Jodie Boyd-Ward (Leeds Rhinos), 7 Stuart Williams (North Wales Crusaders/Edinburgh Giants), 12 Mark Williams (South Wales Jets/Wigan Warriors). Subs (all used): 3 Lee Sargent (Cardiff Blue Dragons/Midlands Hurricanes), 4 Jess Booth (North Wales Crusaders), 8 Brogan Evans (North Wales Crusaders/Wigan Warriors), 9 Matthew Turner (North Wales Crusaders), 11 Jonathan Gill (North Wales Crusaders)

Tries: S Turner (5, 74), S Williams (48), Boyd-Ward (56); Goals: S Turner 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 8-6, 12-6, 16-6; 16-12, 16-16, 16-18, 22-18, 22-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Players of the Match

Forces: James Simpson-Hill; Wales: Stuart Williams

Penalty count: 3-5; Half-time: 16-6; Referees: Ewan Clibbens and Kim Abel

Image: Nigel Green