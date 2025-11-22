Swinton Lions to celebrate history at kit launch

SWINTON LIONS are planning to celebrate 160 years of history when they unveil their new kit.

Founded in 1866, their milestone year will mark the “beginning of a new era”, according to the club, who recently rebranded their women’s team to Manchester Swinton Lionesses.

The kit launch will take place at The Grand Palais Swinton on Monday, December 8.

Meanwhile the men’s team have been put through their paces at the beginning of pre-season by John Mastin at the Bridgewater Salford Amateur Boxing Club.

Part of that squad is local lad Jimmy Shields, who joined Swinton after making two appearances for Salford last season, and played his community rugby at Folly Lane.

The secondrow said: “Folly was just around the corner for me, so it’s always been them. More competition for me is all that matters. I want to play better rugby and doing that locally is even better. I like representing where I’m from.

“All the lads have been perfect, very welcoming, it’s been nice and relaxing for now but I imagine it will step up very soon.”