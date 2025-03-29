Clear principles and grounded feet guide Mikey Lewis and Hull KR

MIKEY LEWIS is certain that Hull KR’s players won’t get ahead of themselves amid an excellent start to the season.

The Robins lead the way in Super League after five wins from five and face bottom side Huddersfield Giants tomorrow (Sunday).

They then have a Challenge Cup quarter-final derby at Hull FC to look forward to, for which their allocation of 3,708 tickets was sold out in a record twelve minutes in an indication of supporters’ excitement at their start.

They are dreaming of a first major trophy in 40 years but the players know they need to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

“Everyone has an opinion but we focus on us,” said Man of Steel Lewis of suggestions Hull KR are now title favourites.

“We have to perform every week and work hard every day. We’ve had a really good start but things can change with a click of the fingers.

“We’ve got to focus on ourselves and not let all the attention bother us.

“If they’re saying we’re the team to beat, let them say that. But we’re not listening to that. We’re fully focused on one game at a time.”

Similarly, coach Willie Peters has said: “In Rugby League you’re always going to have people with opinions, but we can’t control that.

“Respectfully, we don’t listen to it too much because we’ve been in positions like this before.

“We just want to keep getting better and improving and then we’ll see where we are at the back end of the season.”

Hull KR go into round six with Super League’s best defence and Lewis has fully bought into an approach which is bringing rich rewards.

He said: “We know how much X-factor we’ve got in our attack. We could be an attack-focused team, but in the last couple of years with Willie it’s been really defensive-based and it’s starting to show week-by-week.

“We base our performance on our defence and our effort areas. That’s a Hull KR performance and we want that every week, whether the result goes our way or not.”