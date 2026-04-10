Club-by-club guide to new Wheelchair Super League season

From defending champions Halifax Panthers to newcomers Bradford Bulls, IAN GOLDEN assesses the prospects of every team ahead of the 2026 Wheelchair Super League season.

Bradford Bulls

They will find it tough going in this season’s competition as the new side, and any win they manage will be a success.

Matches against Sheffield Eagles, Edinburgh Giants and Hull FC could define whether they get a win on the board this season.

Their only international player is coach Kieron Johnson, who won England caps in 2016, and he’ll lend most of the experience alongside players like Samuel Stebbings, Charlie Winlass and Richard Wright.

It’s a young side and they’ll learn as the season — or even seasons — go on.

Verdict: A learning year, with survival and experience the main targets.

Edinburgh Giants

They finished sixth in last year’s competition and then completed the double over Sheffield Eagles when they beat them in the consolation tournament at the end of the season.

Expect some improvement this year, as many of their players will also be training with and playing in the Scotland squad in the forthcoming Celtic Cup.

Last season they fielded nine Scotland internationals, plus Wales star Stuart Williams.

Most of the Scots, along with Williams, are back for 2026 and, as the World Cup approaches, if they can turn some of last season’s losses into wins they’ll be knocking on the door of the top four.

Verdict: Outside contenders for the play-offs if results go their way.

Halifax Panthers

It’s always tough for defending champions, as Hull KR know very well in the men’s game, and Halifax will feel that pressure coming into 2026 as treble winners.

However, they have two of the best players in the world in their squad in Jack Brown and Rob Hawkins, and if they’re on fire then very few sides will be able to stop them.

The miracle tries and goals these two can score have to be seen to be believed.

The tricky trio behind them — London Roosters, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors — will be out to get them.

Verdict: Still the team to beat.

Hull FC

Hull have always struggled to secure a top four place in the league and, with Sheffield strengthening and Edinburgh looking for improvement, they’ll have to pull out all the stops to be competitive this season.

Their experience will come from Josh Edwards, who has been named in Tom Coyd’s extended England squad, plus UK Armed Forces players Steve Sampher and Karl Shepherd.

They sneaked into the top four last year only because of Leeds Rhinos’ expulsion and their heavy defeat to Halifax in the play-offs showed improvement is needed.

Verdict: Fighting to hold onto a play-off place.

Leeds Rhinos

They are likely to come out all guns blazing this season after being denied a play-off place in 2026 on a technicality.

They arguably have the most experienced head coach in the league in James Simpson-Hill and a strong quartet of international players in Nathan Collins, Josh Butler, Tristan Norfolk and Jodie Boyd-Ward.

If they reach a final, they have the quality to win it.

Verdict: Genuine title contenders.

London Roosters

London reached both finals last year and will be hoping to go one better in 2026.

Losing head coach Tom Coyd to the full-time England set-up is a setback, but the Roosters have the squad and depth to cope.

Joe Coyd, last year’s “Wheels of Steel” award winner, will again lead the charge.

Verdict: Strong challengers for the title.

Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield finished bottom of Super League in their debut season in 2025, losing all eight matches, so the only way is up.

Three of their retained players — Chris Haynes, Stephen Reilly and Joe Wink-Simmonds — have been named in the extended England squad.

New signing Luis Domingos could be the difference-maker after impressing with Castleford in the Championship.

Verdict: Capable of causing a few surprises.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan’s major success in wheelchair rugby league came in 2023 when they were unexpected Super League champions, but they have struggled since.

They have no players in the England squad but boast several internationals from other nations.

Irish head coach Phil Roberts and Welsh internationals Mark Williams and Brogan Evans add depth to the squad.

Verdict: A solid play-off contender.

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 519 (April 2026)