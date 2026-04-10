Wigan Warriors Community Foundation praised in RFL report

THE Wigan Warriors Community Foundation earned high praise in the Rugby Football League’s recent ‘More than a Sport’ report.

It stated: “We were pleased to share the RFL 2025 Foundation of the Year winner as Wigan Warriors Community Trust (and the two runners-up as Leigh Community Trust and Castleford Tigers Foundation).

“The award was presented at half-time of the Men’s Betfred Super League Grand Final on Saturday, October 11, to mark the outstanding achievement by Wigan Warriors Community Trust.”

Such recognition was well-deserved. The Wigan Foundation, in their own recent ‘Impact Report’, highlighted 28 members of staff in place, 24 community projects delivered, 172 schools supported, 4,270 schools sessions delivered, 44,786 occasions on which community members were supported, £3 million in social value created, £18,000 generated for the Wigan and Leigh Hospice, 29,000 people reached during mental awareness week and 50,000 families supported through collaborative with The Brick and other charity projects.

It’s an impressive resume for an organisation whose reach extends beyond the borough of Wigan to Cumbria and the Midlands.

The foundation is a non-profit organisation operated by an independent board of trustees who are dedicated to fostering a positive impact on the local community, using Rugby League to improve the quality of people’s lives.

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “We are proud of what has been achieved in 2025, but more importantly, we are driven by what still needs to be done, because the challenges in our community are real.

“Childhood poverty, mental health, digital exclusion and suicide awareness – they all require leadership, collaboration and relentless commitment.

“Our role is clear – to use the power of this club, this badge and this town to change lives. Because in Wigan, we don’t just build teams and win trophies. We shape lives and communities.”