Coaching change at Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS will have a new name in charge as they prepare for their second season in Super League.

Although no official statement has been made about Kieron Purtill leaving, the Leopards are advertising for a new coach, appearing to confirm their former centre or scrum-half has stepped back from the role.

Purtill was appointed ahead of the 2023 debut season, after the licence of Leigh Miners Rangers was handed over to the professional club, and led the Leopards to the promotion final at the first attempt.

They lost out to Barrow that year, but made up for it twelve months later by beating Super League’s bottom club Featherstone to claim a top-flight berth.

The Leopards ended their first year in Super League in sixth place with three wins and a draw from 14 games, a return they will be keen to improve on.