Fresh Barrow Raiders deals for Tom Walker and Alex Bishop

BARROW RAIDERS have handed new deals to prop Tom Walker and halfback Alex Bishop.

Walker, 30, has signed a two-year contract extension in what is his second spell with the club. He has clocked up in excess of 100 appearances for them.

“Barrow look after me and my family, and I play my best rugby in a Barrow shirt, so the decision was an easy one,” said the former Workington and Whitehaven man.

“I felt last season was a real success. We showed that we can mix it with the best in the league, getting some great results early doors and showing real grit by bouncing back from losses that, in the past, we might have struggled to recover from.

“Our squad is very young, which is really exciting. I think I’m one of the oldest now – which is a bit depressing – but there’s loads of potential in this group that we still haven’t fully reached.

“I’m confident that next season we’ll definitely kick on. It’s a tough league with a new structure, and I know there’s been a lot of debate around it, but all we can do is concentrate on ourselves, work hard and show everyone what we’re capable of week in, week out.”

Australian Bishop, 31, who has committed for 2026, arrived from Keighley ahead of last season and is the grandson of St Helens hall of fame member Tommy Bishop, who played for and coached Barrow.

Current Barrow boss Paul Crarey said: “Bish was a massive part of the team last season and his versatility and ability to play equally well in the halves or as hooker was a great asset.

“He is tough as teak, and with a big pre-season, we hope to see the best of him throughout the year.

“Tom was last season’s player of the year but still thinks he can give us more with an injury-free year.

“He often played with niggling injuries and was still one of the best props in the division. We are all looking forward to him leading our forward pack, both defensively and offensively.”