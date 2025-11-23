New Whitehaven role for broken-neck victim James Newton

WHITEHAVEN hooker James Newton is to become the club’s strength and conditioning coach after abandoning his bid to return to playing following a broken neck on the advice of specialists.

The 33-year-old former captain sustained the horror injury – known as a ‘hangman’s fracture’ – during a home game against Halifax Panthers on the final day of the 2024 Championship season.

It led to a tense 24-hour wait, during which any wrong move might have had devastating consequences, before vital surgery 100 miles away in Newcastle.

He was fitted with a metal ‘halo’ frame, attached to the skull with screws, to support his neck and allow the lengthy healing process to begin.

Newton, who other than two seasons at Hull FC as a youngster and one at Workington Town spent his career at Whitehaven, making 238 appearances for them, vowed to “leave no stone unturned” in his attempts to play again.

However he has been forced to accept that will not be possible, and having assisted on the coaching front last season, has already started his new role.

Whitehaven chief executive Lee Butterworth said: “I’m gutted James has had to end his career not on his own terms.

“But he’s already showing a great attitude to coaching and looks like he is thriving in his new post. It’s good to still have his positive impact at the club.”

Coach Anthony Murray added: “It’s never easy to see a player have to retire through injury, especially someone who has given so much to our club over the years.

“He has been a fantastic servant both on and off the field, and his professionalism, attitude and commitment have always set the standard for others to follow.

“Although his playing career ends sooner than any of us would have liked, we’re incredibly fortunate that he will remain part of our set-up.

“His experience, knowledge, and understanding of what it takes to perform at this level will be invaluable. He’ll play a massive role in shaping our young players and supporting the wider coaching team.”