Consortium close to completing takeover of London Broncos as Super League return plotted

A consortium of Australian businesses is said to be close to completing a takeover of London Broncos as the capital club aims for Super League.

That’s according to City AM, which has claimed that an announcement on the takeover could be announced as soon as April.

Leeds Rhinos’ chief executive, Gary Hetherington, will join the Broncos at the end of the season and he has been a key figure in brokering the deal along with former Leeds forward Matt Adamson.

Adamson’s commitment to the Broncos’ cause is evident in the fact that he has moved back to the UK from Australia to help the club.

City AM is also claiming that the club’s new leadership group has struck up deals with Penrith Panthers and the Dolphins that will see the Broncos bring over their budding youngsters on loan deals.

As well as, the new owners of London have held talks with marketing giants and rugby league stakeholders, IMG, about how to improve their grading score to become a Super League side.