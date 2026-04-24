Corey Hall adapting to new role at Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY centre Corey Hall sees his ambidexterity as the key to ensuring he’s not left behind.

The 23-year-old has been a regular since returning to the club from Hull KR ahead of last season.

But having played most of his early career as a right centre, all of his appearances so far in 2026 have come on the left.

Hall is working hard to strike up a good partnership with star winger Tom Johnstone, thanks to guidance from Trinity assistant coach and ex-England centre Michael Shenton.

The Leeds product told League Express: “When I sat down with Michael Shenton early on in the pre-season, it was about being able to play on both sides at centre and in particular being able to hold the ball in both hands.

“I’ve been developing the skill of being able to attack as a left centre with the ball in my left hand, being able to offload and do all the things I can do on my strong side.

“I feel that’s been going well, I’ve been getting assists like one to Tom against York recently, which I was really happy about.

“You look at certain players who could do it in the past – Michael Shenton could carry the ball in both hands and current players like Mark Percival (at St Helens) can do it too. It’s a great trait to have.

“It’s just been simple drills, and you might catch me walking around the supermarket with a bag of pasta in my left hand practising!”