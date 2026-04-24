Wakefield Trinity boss explains Max Jowitt and Mason Lino injuries

WAKEFIELD TRINITY expect to have Max Jowitt and Mason Lino back available for next Friday’s trip to Leeds Rhinos after both were left out of the 21-man squad that will travel to St Helens.

Neither featured in last weekend’s win over Bradford Bulls due to niggles and coach Daryl Powell has explained their injury troubles ahead of Saturday’s Saints clash.

“Mason has a slight patella tendon issue, it’s not bad, and Max is the same with his Achilles,” said Powell.

“So we’ve got a couple of tendons causing us a bit of trouble at the moment. It’s nothing major or long-term but they’ll keep them out for another week and I expect they will be in there as options next week.”

It means Josh Rourke and Jack Sinfield will again feature against St Helens, and both are making strong cases to claim the fullback and scrum-half positions respectively.

“We’ve worked pretty hard to get our depth right,” added Powell.

“Jack has come in and done a good job for us this season whenever Mason hasn’t played.

“Then Josh Rourke had an outstanding game last week and the challenge for him is to back that up and be consistent.”

Isaiah Vagana won’t be back in time for the Leeds game as he manages shoulder and ankle issues but could return for Wakefield’s next game, two weeks later, at home to Catalans Dragons.