Lindsay Anfield grateful for York Valkyrie player-turned-coach

YORK VALKYRIE coach Lindsay Anfield has praised the impact Georgia Taylor has had since stepping onto the coaching team.

The winger, who has also represented Wales, made seven appearances last season but will this year play for, and captain, Sheffield Eagles alongside her new role at the Valkyrie.

“Georgia and I had a really good chat at end of last year and it was decided that she just needed game time to try and cement herself in that Wales side and hopefully play in a World Cup,” said Anfield.

“Sheffield is the best place for her to get that and we wish her all the best. But we also knew we needed to keep her involved at our club as she is a great person to have around and is already adding significant strength to the coaching staff.

“We’re being quite individualised this year and targeting small improvements in each player, which will hopefully pay dividend as we get into the season.

“Georgia has been a massive part of that. She is working a lot in terms of the individual development plans for each player and is holding each player accountable, looking at targeted extras for them, making sure they are working hard behind the scenes on lifestyle and nutrition.

“Things like that are often difficult for a head coach to keep tabs on, but she’s come in with that individual approach and is really doing well with it.”