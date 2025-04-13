Counting Cards: Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants’ disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait following the weekend’s action?
Salford Red Devils 0-28 Leeds Rhinos
Keenan Palasia – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card – head contact
Mikolaj Oledzki – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card – head contact
Warrington Wolves 16-28 Hull FC
Jack Ashworth – Hull FC – yellow card – late contact
Castleford Tigers 6-20 Leigh Leopards
George Lawler – Castleford Tigers – yellow card – dangerous throw
Sylvester Namo – Castleford Tigers – yellow card – head contact
Huddersfield Giants 18-38 Catalans Dragons
Sam Hewitt – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – kicking out