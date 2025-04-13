Super League Attendances: St Helens and Warrington Wolves impress as two register less than 4,500

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos

4,159 at the Salford Community Stadium on Thursday night

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Hull KR don’t disclose home attendances

St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity

10,108 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

11,023 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Leopards

5,807 at The Jungle on Saturday night

Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons

3,638 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon