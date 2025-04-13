Super League Attendances: St Helens and Warrington Wolves impress as two register less than 4,500

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Salford Red Devils vs Leeds Rhinos
4,159 at the Salford Community Stadium on Thursday night
Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors
Hull KR don’t disclose home attendances
St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity
10,108 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC
11,023 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Leopards
5,807 at The Jungle on Saturday night
Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons
3,638 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon