Injury Corner: St Helens, Castleford, Leigh, Hull KR, Hull FC, Huddersfield and Salford suffer blows

WHICH Super League stars suffered injury blows over the weekend?
Salford Red Devils 0-28 Leeds Rhinos
Ryan Brierley – Salford Red Devils – hamstring – withdrawn before the game
Jamie Pye – Salford Red Devils – head
Hull KR 12-28 Wigan Warriors
Michael McIlorum – Hull KR – bicep
Sauaso Sue – Hull KR – shoulder
St Helens 26-14 – Wakefield Trinity
Harry Robertson – St Helens – quad
Lewis Murphy – St Helens
Joe Batchelor – St Helens
Warrington Wolves 16-28 Hull FC
Liam Knight – Hull FC – ankle
Castleford Tigers 6-20 Leigh Leopards
Tex Hoy – Castleford Tigers – hamstring
Joe Westerman – Castleford Tigers – leg
Zac Cini – Castleford Tigers – leg
Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards – quad
Huddersfield Giants 18-38 Catalans Dragons
Fenton Rogers – Huddersfield Giants – ankle
Bill Leyland – Huddersfield Giants – head
Arthur Romano – Catalans Dragons – hamstring