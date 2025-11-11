Wigan Warriors prospect impresses on Wales duty

WIGAN WARRIORS want young prospect Sam Dickenson to build on his taste of senior international action with Wales as he returns to their Academy squad.

The fullback figured in both the Dragons’ 24-0 win over Ireland at Neath and 36-12 defeat in the follow-up meeting at Featherstone.

He captained Wales Under-16s to the Four Nations title in 2024 and this year played for Lancashire in the Academy Origin series against Yorkshire.

Having claimed the Academy title in 2024, winning 15-12 at St Helens in the Grand Final, Wigan, this time including Dickenson, went down 24-10 at Warrington in this year’s play-off semi-finals.

New Wales coach Paul Berry added a youthful element to his squad as he looks towards qualification for the 2030 World Cup after the Dragons missed out on next year’s tournament.

“It was an opportunity for some young players to start their own stories as senior internationals, and it was interesting to see how they rose to the challenge,” he explained.

“A few months ago when we were selecting a squad, when we knew we had these fixtures, we knew we were going to find it hard, just with the personnel selected, purposely going for a youthful squad.

“This is a long-term plan for us, which we’ve said a few times. A lot of the youngsters on the field didn’t look out of place against senior professionals.

“The likes of Sam Dickenson and Sam Grice (Castleford) were really good, Lloyd McEwan-Peters (Hunslet) really contributed, Billy Walkley (Sheffield) on the wing was really safe with his backfield kick retrievals and carries, Charlie Newton (Huddersfield) – a 17-year-old who came off the bench – played 15 or 20 minutes and added a lot around the ruck and had a kicking game from nine.

“We were disappointed with the scoreline (in the second match) because you go in to win, but we’re also playing the long game here, so there are loads of positives to take out of it.

“Denive Balmforth, Matty Fozard, Sam Bowring, Huw (Worthington), Matty Ross and Connor Davies really led from the front and looked after the youngsters on the field when they were getting a little bit of treatment at times.

“We’ve got a group who are committed to the cause and didn’t give in, and it was pleasing to produce a better performance in the second half.”

Wigan are being linked with a move for Huddersfield prop Oliver Wilson.