Craig Lingard looking up after ‘one of toughest seasons’ with Sheffield Eagles

SHEFFIELD EAGLES coach Craig Lingard reckons finishing one place above the drop zone will represent a good season for his favourite football team Leeds United.

But as the promoted Elland Road side prepare for a key run of fixtures following the current international break, starting with Sunday’s home clash against Aston Villa, the former Keighley, Batley and Castleford coach knows Sheffield have to be looking higher up their table.

A testing first campaign for the experienced 47-year-old ended with the Eagles eleventh out of 13 in the Championship and Lingard admitting: “It was one of the toughest I’ve had as a coach for a number of reasons.

“The club have gone through a period of transition, and there were some things out of our control as a coaching team.

“But now we have had the chance to rebuild the squad and work for a full pre-season, because last time it was short to start with, then disrupted by poor weather.

“In football, like in Rugby League, it’s a really big step up from the Championship to the top division, and I’d be happy if Leeds (United) finish 17th in the Premier League, because that would mean no relegation and the chance to consolidate and kick on.

“But here at Sheffield, we know we need to improve and be challenging higher up the table.

“We’re pleased with the way things are coming together, and the club have shown intent with the signings.”