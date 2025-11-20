London Broncos land PNG powerhouse Epel Kapinias and ex-Wakefield man Jack Croft

LONDON BRONCOS have signed another Papua New Guinea international, adding Epel Kapinias to their pack, as well as snapping up former Wakefield Trinity utility Jack Croft.

Kapinias, 27, has most recently been with PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup, and starred for the Kumuls in this autumn’s Pacific Bowl success.

All in all, the rampaging forward has earned ten PNG caps and follows his Kumuls head coach Jason Demetriou to the capital.

Kapinias has registered four tries in 64 appearances for the Hunters over three separate spells, with the 27-year-old also appearing ten times for Wynnum Manly Seagulls in 2022.

He becomes the fourth player to swap PNG Hunters for London ahead of next season, following Finley Glare, Morea Morea and Gairo Voro.

Croft, meanwhile, left Wakefield at the end of last season after making 61 appearances for the West Yorkshire club.

The 24-year-old also had loan spells with Oldham, Newcastle Thunder, Barrow Raiders and Salford Red Devils.

Club legend Will Lovell has signed a part-time contract to remain with the Broncos for the 2026 Championship season.

The 32-year-old has registered 185 appearances for London since debuting for the club back in 2012.