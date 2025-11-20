Wigan legend Andy Farrell backed for England coaching job

FORMER stalwart James Graham says Wigan legend Andy Farrell should be recruited as England head coach if Shaun Wane leaves his post.

Graham, England’s most-capped player, has publicly backed current boss Wane to continue for the 2026 World Cup, but believes if a replacement is sought Farrell should be brought back to the 13-man code.

Farrell is currently head coach of Ireland rugby union as well as the British and Irish Lions, and is highly thought of in the 15-man game.

He coached Ireland to a 2–1 series victory in New Zealand in 2022 and two consecutive Six Nations Championships wins in 2023 and 2024, including a Grand Slam in 2023, before leading a Lions series victory in Australia this summer.

Wane, meanwhile, is under fire following a poor showing in the Ashes Test series, which England lost 3-0 to Australia.

Speaking on his own podcast, The Bye Round, Graham said: “On England and Shaun Wane’s future, I’ve been thinking about a person to bring in, not just for coaching but for credibility and for the reach that he would have and the impact.

“That is Andy Farrell – bring him back. Could you imagine what he would do for English rugby league?

“I reckon people would want to watch. The rugby union fans would say, ‘Andy Farrell is going back to coach England’.”

Farrell has never coached in rugby league, but spent time with Saracens and England, as an assistant coach, before taking charge of Ireland in 2019.