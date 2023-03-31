Critics must now admit that Derek Beaumont has got almost everything right with Leigh Leopards

WIND the clock back 12 months and it was the Leigh Centurions ready to do battle with Featherstone Rovers for a place in Super League.

Midway through that season, owner Derek Beaumont helped bankroll new signings capable of achieving the Super League dream.

The likes of Blake Ferguson, Edwin Ipape and Lachlan Lam signed for Leigh in a bid to help Adrian Lam overcome the challenges of the second tier.

And they did just that with Lam’s men sweeping aside all challengers to earn promotion with ease. However, Leigh’s problem in the past has not been getting to Super League, it’s staying there.

So, Beaumont, head of rugby Chris Chester and Lam put their heads together to build a side capable of competing in Super League during the 2022 Championship season.

As the months went by, Beaumont had another brainchild: a rebrand.

A lover of animals, the charismatic owner went for Leigh Leopards, with a brand new kit as well as ten signings being paraded in a swanky press conference.

Of course, the rebrand attracted criticism as well as jibes from people who couldn’t see it working, but Beaumont stuck to his guns and followed through with his idea.

Since then, the criticism and jibes have rescinded and praise and support increased, not least because people can see what Beaumont is trying to achieve.

There have been teething problems, not least the absence of an actual website to support the rebrand whilst the badge itself has been tinkered with.

However, with more pre-match entertainment organised at the Leigh Sports Village than ever before, supporters have been flocking to the stadium.

As such, last night’s attendance against the Wigan Warriors proved to be a record number for Leigh at their new stadium which is further proof that Beaumont has got it entirely spot on.

Unlike the majority of club owners, too, the owner of AB Sundecks has a strong presence of Twitter, engaging with fans – and trolls – to enhance the Leopards brand.

That presence has also allowed Beaumont a chance to go straight to the horse’s mouth with issues, such as the Wigan fan being instructed that he couldn’t bring his drum in to the Leigh Sports Village last night, to the Leigh owner sorting the problem out and giving the supporter clearance to do so.

So all sorted mis advice your allowed the drum in just can’t leave with the two points mate 😂 messaged for your contact details so you can have confirmation sent so you have no issues on arrival 👍 enjoy the game https://t.co/TAKFbHQkUd — Derek john beaumont (@derek_beaumont) March 29, 2023

Beaumont puts his money where his mouth is – and so far it is working with the Leopards currently clear of relegation and looking every bit a Super League side – on and off the field.

People love to criticise Beaumont, but he is determined to make his new brand work – and all the signs are pointing in the right direction.