Leeds Rhinos forward Oli Field makes short-term loan move

LEEDS RHINOS forward Oli Field has made a short-term loan move.

Field earned a first-team squad number with the Rhinos, in 2022 having joined the club’s youth set-up three years earlier.

Now, the forward has signed for York Knights on a one-month loan deal.

The Wetherby Bulldogs amateur captained the Rhinos’ Under-19s side in 2021 and has represented England at youth level.

The 20-year-old has past first-team experience outside of Leeds, following loan spells at Batley Bulldogs, Oldham and Cornwall.

On bringing in Field, Knights Head Coach Andrew Henderson said: “Oli is a local lad and we want to try and create pathways and opportunities for local players, if they show the right attributes and the potential talent.

“Oli can play in the middle and on the edge, which appealed to me. It’s a good opportunity for him and where he’s at in his career, having come through the Rhinos system.

“Having an initial one-month loan agreement allows us to have a look at him and see where we think he’s at and if he’ll add value to us going forward.

“If that’s the case, we can look to extend, if Leeds are happy to do that. In the future, there could be a pathway for him here at York.

“We’re very much looking forward to bringing him in.”

Field added: “I’m really excited to be joining the Knights. I think I’m at a point in my career where I feel as if I’m ready for the challenge of Championship rugby league.

“I want to be playing regular rugby at a really good standard and testing myself week after week, so I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to join York.

“I’m really looking forward to getting going and getting stuck in with the boys.

“There’s a great set-up here at York and I’ve followed the Club and their results, given that it’s one of my local team.

“Hendo’s a great Coach, so I’m really looking forward to working underneath him. The facilities are great here too, so I don’t think there’s many better Clubs to be at.”

Field could make his York debut on Sunday (12.30pm) when the Knights take on Sheffield Eagles in the Betfred Challenge Cup Fourth Round at the LNER Community Stadium.