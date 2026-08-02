Cronulla Sharks continue hot form against South Sydney Rabbitohs

CRONULLA SHARKS 32 SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 16

TOM SMITH, Ocean Protect Stadium, Sunday

NICHO HYNES and Braydon Trindall led Cronulla to their fifth consecutive win against South Sydney.

Stand-off Trindall assisted three tries and halfback Hynes pulled the strings expertly alongside him as the Sharks built on their strong form at the right time of the season.

Craig Fitzgibbon’s halves pairing can take much of the credit for their club’s surge into the top four, which has the Cronulla faithful dreaming of adding a second premiership to their trophy cabinet.

Hynes added another six conversions to stretch his streak to 32 goals without missing, eyeing off Hazem El Masri’s record of 35.

The Rabbitohs won these sides’ round-ten match-up 36-12, but continue their terrible record in the Sutherland Shire, losing seven of their last eight visits to Cronulla.

These teams entered round 22 entrenched in the top eight and this Sunday afternoon match-up promised to be a preview of September.

But Cronulla controlled the contest to tighten their grip on a top-four spot while South Sydney now sit on the cusp of dropping out of the playoff places.

Seven days after their impressive 48-12 demolition of Manly on their own turf, Cronulla regained front-rower Thomas Hazelton from a back complaint.

Hazelton started on the bench alongside prop pal Addin Fonua-Blake, with Oregon Kaufusi and Jesse Colquhoun starting.

Impact sub Siosifa Talakai notched his 150th NRL appearance and had a mixed afternoon, scoring a try but suffering a biceps injury. KL Iro also failed a head-injury assessment.

The Bunnies survived a 28-26 heart-stopper against Melbourne last week, and appeared to add Brandon Smith (calf) to their heavy casualty list.

However, Smith managed to line up here, while Adam Elliott returned from a ten-week knee lay-off and Sean Keppie came back from a thumb injury.

Tallis Duncan didn’t recover in time from his hamstring concern, joined by Latrell Mitchell (calf), Cameron Murray (calf) and David Fifita (suspension) on the sidelines.

The Rabbitohs did draw first blood, when Latrell Siegwalt dived over following Campbell Graham’s line break.

And although referee Todd Smith sent Teig Wilton to the sin bin for a high tackle that left Jack Wighton bloodied, the Sharks survived the ten minutes unscathed.

Back to their full complement, Trindall sent Briton Nikora crashing over.

The in-form number six then floated a high kick that ended up with milestone man Talakai scoring.

Three minutes before the break, Blayke Brailey caught the tiring Bunnies defence napping to put the hosts up 18-6.

A Cody Walker basketball pass handed Graham four points to keep Souths in touch.

But Trindall supplied Fonua-Blake for a powerful try from close range, then a strip penalty gifted Hynes another two points.

The desperate Will Kennedy denied Jye Gray to keep Cronulla well on top, and Ronaldo Mulitalo’s casual try on the end of a looping Hynes cut-out effectively made sure of the result.

The officials turned down Sione Katoa’s acrobatic try claim for a botched grounding, and Lachlan Hubner’s boot gave Alex Johnston a late consolation try, but it mattered little.

GAMESTAR: Braydon Trindall continued his rich vein of form with three try assists, starring alongside halves partner Nicho Hynes.

GAMEBREAKER: Ronaldo Mulitalo’s try in the left corner, followed by Hynes’ 32nd consecutive successful attempt at goal, gave Cronulla well and truly enough points to defend.

MATCHFACTS

SHARKS

1 Will Kennedy

2 Sione Katoa

3 Jesse Ramien

4 KL Iro

5 Ronaldo Mulitalo

6 Braydon Trindall

7 Nicho Hynes

16 Oregon Kaufusi

9 Blayke Brailey

17 Jesse Colquhoun

11 Briton Nikora

12 Teig Wilton

13 Cameron McInnes

Subs

8 Addin Fonua-Blake

10 Thomas Hazelton

14 Siosifa Talakai

15 Billy Burns

19 Jayden Berrell (not used)

21 Samuel Stonestreet (not used)

Tries: Nikora (23), Talakai (27), Brailey (37), Fonua-Blake (50), Mulitalo (68)

Goals: Hynes 6/6

Sin bin: Wilton (12) – high tackle

RABBITOHS

1 Matt Dufty

2 Alex Johnston

3 Latrell Siegwalt

4 Jack Wighton

5 Campbell Graham

6 Cody Walker

7 Ashton Ward

8 Tevita Tatola

9 Brandon Smith

10 John Radel

11 Keaon Koloamatangi

22 Adam Elliott

13 Lachlan Hubner

Subs

14 Jye Gray

15 Jamie Humphreys

16 Liam Le Blanc

17 Sean Keppie

18 Jayden Sullivan (not used)

20 Thomas Fletcher (not used)

Tries: Siegwalt (7), Graham (46), Johnston (75)

Goals: Siegwalt 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6, 18-6; 18-12, 24-12, 26-12, 32-12, 32-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sharks: Braydon Trindall; Rabbitohs: Campbell Graham

Penalty count: 6-3

Half-time: 18-6

Referee: Todd Smith

Attendance: 14,125