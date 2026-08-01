Jason Qareqare out for the season as Ryan Carr hits out at Castleford Tigers loss

RYAN CARR cut a frustrated figure following Castleford Tigers’ 48-18 defeat to Warrington Wolves.

The Tigers led 16-6 at one stage in the first half before capitulating to seven unanswered tries – three of which came within 13 minutes of the second half’s resumption.

After the game, Carr said: “It was déjà vu, same as last week (the 52-14 loss to Wakefield).

“The game started how we wanted it to. Then momentum struck and we didn’t stand up to stop it.

“There are some common denominators, and those who know rugby league can pick them out.

“That’s the reality of it, I can’t sugar coat it. It’s more of an individual thing than a team thing.

“It’s like we see two different versions of each other. Certain people out there are doing individual things.”

Meanwhile, Carr revealed that Jason Qareqare, who missed the clash, will be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, whilst Tom Weaver failed his HIA during the game.