Cronulla Sharks enjoy fine victory over Manly Sea Eagles

CRONULLA SHARKS 24 MANLY SEA EAGLES 18

CALLUM WALKER, Optus Stadium, Saturday

CRONULLA enjoyed a fine day in the sun as a five-try haul was enough to get over the line against a Manly side that never seemed to click.

It was nip-and-tuck throughout the entire first half with chances at a premium. That was until Braydon Trindall fired out a superb pass for Sam Stonestreet to juggle and dot down with five minutes left.

Nicho Hynes couldn’t convert, and he was off target once more on the stroke of half-time as Trindall sent through a lovely grubber for Stonestreet to get his second.

The 8-0 half-time score became 14-0 shortly after the resumption when Will Kennedy danced round the Sea Eagles’ defence for a scintillating effort, but the visitors rallied with two tries in five minutes to reduce the deficit to two.

And it was something out of nothing as Reuben Garrick sent a kick through for Clayton Faulalo to pounce on the last tackle, before Luke Brooks intercepted to run 80 metres untouched.

Mawene Hiroti struck for the Sharks to gain some breathing space, and the victory was confirmed when Tom Hazelton charged over.

Manly did have enough time for Daly Cherry-Evans to dot down following a Tommy Talau interception, but Cronulla held on.

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sam Stonestreet, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 Mawene Hiroti, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6 Braydon Trindall, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Oregon Kaufusi, 11 Briton Nikora, 12 Teig Wilton, 13 Cameron McInnes. Subs (all used): 14 Daniel Atkinson, 15 Siosifa Talakai, 16 Toby Rudolf, 17 Tom Hazelton

Tries: Stonestreet (35, 40), Kennedy (47), Hiroti (64), Hazelton (75); Goals: Hynes 2/5

SEA EAGLES: 1 Lehi Hopoate, 5 Clayton Faulalo, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Reuben Garrick, 18 Tommy Talau, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, 8 Josh Aloiai, 9 Jazz Tevaga, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs (all used): 14 Jake Simpkin, 15 Nathan Brown, 16 Ethan Bullemor, 17 Toafofoa Sipley

Tries: Faulalo (52), Brooks (57), Cherry-Evans (79); Goals: Garrick 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0; 14-0, 14-6, 14-12, 18-12, 24-12, 24-18

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Sharks: Tom Hazelton; Sea Eagles: Luke Brooks

Penalty count: 7-4; Half-time: 8-0; Referee: Adam Gee; Attendance: 31,347