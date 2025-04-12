Wembley hero Phoebe Hook up for St Helens’ five-in-a-row challenge

ST HELENS will not give up their grip on the Challenge Cup without a fight according to winger Phoebe Hook.

The holders get their defence of the trophy underway against Warrington Wolves today (Saturday), and are aiming for an unprecedented fifth successive final triumph.

The 22-year-old has scored a try in each of Saints’ two wins at Wembley, the final venue since 2023, and while that has been the pinnacle of her career so far, she knows work will have to be done if she is to add to that personal tally.

“Pre-season has felt like a long time so we are ready to get going now,” said Hook. “It would be some feat to make it five in a row, but we are up for the challenge. It’s our trophy so we need to make sure we go out there and defend it.

“To do that we just need to be ourselves, be Saints and do what we do best. If we play with confidence and enjoy ourselves then we will get the best out of the squad.

“Scoring those tries in two wins at Wembley has definitely been the pinnacle of my career so far and I feel lucky it has come so early in it as well. Now I am just excited to see what comes this year.”