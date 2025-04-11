Halifax Panthers see off winless Hunslet to extend lead at top of Championship

HUNSLET 12 HALIFAX PANTHERS 46

PHIL HODGSON, South Leeds Stadium, Friday

THIS top-versus-bottom clash went to script as Halifax made it six wins from six this season and left Hunslet still searching for their first points of the campaign.

Hunslet pushed the unbeaten leaders hard in the first half but the visitors’ class ultimately told with six tries to one in a second period in which the hosts were, for a spell, reduced to eleven men through a couple of sin-binnings.

The clash made history as the first Championship fixture refereed by a woman, and Tara Jones impressively emphasised her control from the start while the home side, who were promoted last season through their play-off win at Swinton, served notice that they were intent on breaking their duck.

With scrum-half Lee Gaskell bringing a kicking game of high quality to bear – and the Panthers’ bustling hooker Tom Inman threatening in kind – there was little between the teams in the opening quarter.

Indeed anyone watching the sides for the first time would have been hard pressed to identify which was at the top of the table and which was at the bottom.

The south Leeds outfit, in fact, established a lead that was far from undeserved when, on 17 minutes, Gaskell’s trademark grubber gave two home players – Billy Jowitt and Ethan Wood – the chance to pounce.

Second-rower Wood edged Jowitt to the touchdown, while Jowitt immediately got on the scoresheet, adding the extras from wide out.

Halifax wasted no time in their response, mounting an attack which was completed by winger Ben Tibbs.

Fullback Louis Jouffret, who supplied the final pass, landed a superb touchline conversion and, as the half-hour approached, substitute Jacob Fairbank scooped up a loose ball to race 50 metres.

Although overhauled by the home cover, Fairbank had earned Fax a place in Hunslet’s 20 and Tibbs turned from scorer to creator, drifting across field to set up the position for James Saltonstall to dive in at the corner.

Jouffret couldn’t improve but was on target in the last act of the opening period, landing a penalty from 35 yards when Hunslet were sanctioned for a high tackle to forge a 12-6 interval lead.

Halifax established a real grip on the resumption. Two successive penalties took the visitors close to the home line, where James Woodburn-Hall sent Adam Tangata through with a sweet pass.

Jouffret’s goal forged what looked like an unassailable 18-6 lead, and so it proved. Saltonstall and Brad Graham added further touchdowns by the hour, with Jouffret supplying the final pass both times and adding each goal from wide out.

With 13 minutes left, Woodburn-Hall glided through from 15 metres, Jouffret again adding the extras from out wide, and Hunslet’s woes deepened when Jordan Syme was sin-binned a minute later for persistent offending.

After Jack Hansen had darted through, the hosts were reduced to eleven men when Keelan Foster copped a yellow card for a late challenge.

Graham grabbed his second try as time began to run out, Jouffret booting his seventh goal from nine attempts to complete Halifax’s eleventh successive win over the south Leeds side.

Hunslet had the last word when Gaskell, who had been so impressive in the first half but lacked any sort of platform in the second period, put in a sharp kick for Jowitt to touch down, the latter improving. But there was no denying Halifax’s superiority.

GAMESTAR: Halifax hooker Tom Inman was particularly influential in a hard-fought first half.

GAMEBREAKER: Louis Jouffret’s last-gasp penalty in the first half, plus his conversion of Adam Tangata’s try early in the second period, transformed a tenuous 10-6 lead into a commanding 18-6 cushion.

MATCHFACTS

HUNSLET

1 Jimmy Watson

21 Coby Nichol

4 Billy Jowitt

19 Liam Welham

2 Mackenzie Scurr

6 Lachlan Hanneghan

38 Lee Gaskell

31 Kevin Larroyer

14 Cam Berry

17 Keelan Foster

22 Harrison Gilmore

11 Ethan Wood

10 Matty Fletcher

Subs (all used)

13 Jordan Syme

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

27 Sam Campbell

36 McKenzie Yei

Tries: Wood (17), Jowitt (78)

Goals: Jowitt 2/2

Sin bin: Syme (68) – persistent offending, Foster (70) – late tackle

PANTHERS

1 Louis Jouffret

2 Ben Tibbs

18 Owen Restall

20 Brad Graham

5 James Saltonstall

6 James Woodburn-Hall

7 Jack Hansen

16 Ronan Dixon

14 Tom Inman

8 Brandon Douglas

11 Owen McCarron

12 Adam Tangata

15 Connor Davies

Subs (all used)

9 Adam O’Brien

19 Zack McComb

13 Jacob Fairbank

10 Joe Hird

Tries: Tibbs (19), Saltonstall (30, 56), Tangata (42), Graham (60, 75), Woodburn-Hall (66), Hansen (69)

Goals: Jouffret 7/9

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 6-10, 6-12; 6-18, 6-22, 6-28, 6-34, 6-40, 6-46, 12-46

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hunslet: Lee Gaskell; Panthers: Tom Inman

Penalty count: 2-13

Half-time: 6-12

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 1,095