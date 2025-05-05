Danny McGuire blasts “horrific” Super League stoppages as Castleford Tigers boss calls for change

DANNY MCGUIRE has blasted what he has called “horrific” stoppages in Super League games as the Castleford Tigers head coach calls for change.

Castleford went down 32-8 to bitter rivals Wakefield Trinity in the final game of Super League’s Magic Weekend extravaganza on Sunday, but the game was littered with lengthy stoppages as video referee James Vella deliberated for several minutes on a number of flashpoints.

There has been plenty of talk concerning the increasing amount of time being spent deliberating on try/no try incidents, and, with the Captain’s Challenge now coming into play, games are taking longer than ever to finish.

For McGuire, he has called for rugby league to make a drastic change in order to improve the attractiveness of the sport.

“Some of the stoppages are horrific and they are taking fatigue elements away when you are waiting three or four minutes for a decision,” McGuire said.

“My players are telling me they are tired but there are so many stoppages I’m asking ‘how can you be tired?’

“The game is ugly at times and it’s not fast-paced. I love rugby league but it’s not attractive anymore.

“It’s taking too long; make a decision and get on with it.”