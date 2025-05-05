Where the 2025 Super League Magic Weekend attendance ranks since the concept began

THE 2025 Super League Magic Weekend took place at the home of Newcastle United, St James’ Park this weekend.
The attendance itself was 64,156 over the two days, but where does that rank?
1. 2016 – 68,276 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
2. 2015 – 67,841 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
3. 2017 – 65,407 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
4. 2014 – 64,552 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
5. 2018 – 64,319 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
6. 2025 – 64,156 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
7. 2012 – 63,716 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
8. 2023 – 63,269 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
9. 2008 – 63,144 – Cardiff, Millennium Stadium
10. 2022 – 62,154 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
11. 2013 – 62,042 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
12. 2021 – 60,866 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
13. 2011 – 60,214 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
14. 2009 – 59,749 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh
15. 2007 – 58,831 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
16. 2019 – 56,869 – Anfield, Liverpool
17. 2024 – 53,103 – Elland Road, Leeds
18. 2010 – 52,043 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh