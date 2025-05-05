Where the 2025 Super League Magic Weekend attendance ranks since the concept began

THE 2025 Super League Magic Weekend took place at the home of Newcastle United, St James’ Park this weekend.

The attendance itself was 64,156 over the two days, but where does that rank?

1. 2016 – 68,276 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

2. 2015 – 67,841 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

3. 2017 – 65,407 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

4. 2014 – 64,552 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

5. 2018 – 64,319 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

6. 2025 – 64,156 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

7. 2012 – 63,716 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

8. 2023 – 63,269 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

9. 2008 – 63,144 – Cardiff, Millennium Stadium

10. 2022 – 62,154 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

11. 2013 – 62,042 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

12. 2021 – 60,866 – St James’ Park, Newcastle

13. 2011 – 60,214 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

14. 2009 – 59,749 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh

15. 2007 – 58,831 – Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

16. 2019 – 56,869 – Anfield, Liverpool

17. 2024 – 53,103 – Elland Road, Leeds

18. 2010 – 52,043 – Murrayfield, Edinburgh