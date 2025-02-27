Danny McGuire explains Liam Watts’ absence and gives update on long-term Castleford Tigers injuries

DANNY MCGUIRE has explained that Liam Watts’ absence in the Castleford Tigers squad for the opening two rounds of Super League has been down to illness and injury.

Watts has yet to feature for the Tigers in 2025, but with Castleford’s problems in the forward pack, his absence has been quite glaring.

However, McGuire has revealed that the veteran forward has suffered with injuries and illness.

“He has had a few injuries. He had a back issue and played for the reserves but then was sick and missed a bit of training,” McGuire said.

“He has had a few niggles and hasn’t been able to practice as well as he would have liked so there’s been a culmination of things that has stopped him getting out on the field.”

In terms of the more longer-term injuries, McGuire gave an update.

“Louis Senior, Jason Qareqare and Sam Hall are still a fair way away from playing. Rowan Milnes is a couple of weeks hopefully not too far away.

“Cain Robb has had a few niggles and setbacks and he’s not quite there at the moment.”