Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire reveals interest in rival Super League forward

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has admitted he is interested in signing in Hull FC back-rower Jordan Lane.

League Express revealed earlier in the week that the Tigers were eyeing up a move for Lane, who is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Lane has registered over 150 appearances for the Black and Whites since debuting back in 2018, and McGuire has admitted that he is a player he likes.

“There is some meat in it,” McGuire admitted. “Normally what you see on X you can take it with a pinch of salt but he is someone I like as a player.

“He is someone that has not unearthed his potential but he is a Hull player at the minute. Nothing has been finalised as of yet but he is someone we are interested in.

“Conversations are ongoing for players for next year. As far as I’m aware the stuff going on in the background is for next year.

“He is a player I like, but I respect Hull FC and he is playing for them at the minute.”