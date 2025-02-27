Sydney Roosters star Brandon Smith attracting Super League interest

SOME Super League sides have enquired about the possibility of bringing in Sydney Roosters star Brandon Smith.

That’s according to reports in Australia, with News Corp reporting that Super League clubs are battling with “at least” three NRL sides to bring in the loose-forward/hooker.

The 28-year-old is off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season and he has no shortage of suitors after making almost 150 NRL appearances during his time with the Roosters and previously Melbourne Storm.

The League Scene posted on X: “Brandon Smith is not short on suitors as he prepares to leave the Roosters after this season.

“News Corp report at least three NRL clubs have expressed interest, as well as some Super League sides.”

Smith is currently on a contract worth $850,000, which would mean that Super League clubs would have to make the 28-year-old a marquee player in order to lure him to the northern hemisphere.