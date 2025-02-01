Danny McGuire explains loss to Hull FC, the positives for Castleford Tigers and how he will fit Fletcher Rooney in against Bradford Bulls

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have now lost both of their pre-season games so far in 2025 with Danny McGuire’s side going down 16-10 at The Jungle against Hull FC.

It was Joe Westerman’s testimonial game, but the Black and Whites were in no mood for sentiment as they travelled back to East Yorkshire with a priceless win.

For McGuire, it’s back to the drawing board: “I thought it was a game of two halves. We were strong in the first-half and did some really good things that we had worked on.

“Defensively, we were physical. Hull have got a big pack and I thought physically we were good. We did some nice things with the ball and created some chances.

“The first-half team talk was pleasing but I still thought we lacked a bit of discipline in the first-half with some penalties.”

McGuire did, however, lament the second-half showing from his players.

“I thought we started really poor, we were offside from a kick and conceded two soft tries that were criminal, really, with a barge over and one pass off the ruck.

“That was really disappointing, there’s definite improvement from what we dished up last week.

“Hull looked a lot better than they were last season. The young players looked strong for them, but we are disappointed.”

There were some positives for the Castleford boss.

“Collectively, we were strong in the first-half. I thought Zac Cini looked decent today, he carried the ball and had decent footwork.

“I thought Tex Hoy was the best player on the field in the first-half.

“Daejarn Asi and Judah Rimbu will take time to gel and come together so we will give them time and keep working with them.

“We are probably expecting too much too soon.”

McGuire also revealed that Fletcher Rooney will play against Bradford Bulls next weekend, whilst also explaining why Jenson Windley didn’t play today.

“We have come through ok, there is the usual bumps and bruises but we can’t afford any more injuries. I will be praying I won’t get any calls from the physio later!

“You find a way to get your best players on the field and we will find a way to get Fletcher on the field against Bradford.

“I really rate him, I think he will be a star of the future. Physically he is ready.

“Jenson is still young, physically developing and technically understanding his game at halfback. We are working on those behind the scenes and we will give him time to grow.”