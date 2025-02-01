John Cartwright explains Hull FC win over Castleford Tigers, what he said at half-time, reveals injury blow and hails young twins

HULL FC ran out 16-10 winners over Castleford Tigers in their first hit out of pre-season.

It was Joe Westerman’s testimonial game, but the Black and Whites were in no mood for sentiment as they travelled back to East Yorkshire with a priceless win.

For Hull head coach John Cartwright, he was happy with the result and the young players that showed up well: “I’m happy with the way they finished the game. We made a lot of changes at half-time so I’m happy with the younger players in the squad that got the chance to go on and win the game.

“I thought Cas had a lot of ball and field position with offloads but we kept them out and showed resilience.”

So what did Cartwright say at half-time with Hull 10-6 down?

“I didn’t say a lot, it’s good when your team realises where they’ve come up short. Cas played really well in the first 30 minutes but we didn’t help our cause by turning over the ball and giving away penalties.

“We gave them free shots at us but the players summed it up themselves about fixing up errors and playing with more direct with the ball to fatigue them. They did it really well.”

Cartwright also had special words about Jordan Rapana

“He is a class player. I think he could play anywhere, he could play at six, fullback, wing and even second-row if he had to.

“He is a natural footy player, he has a lot of nous. Jordan could be in a different spot each week depending on injuries and suspensions.

“He had a limited time in pre-season because he got over here a bit late after having a bad injury over there.

“Playing wing and fullback are tough positions without miles in your legs so centre is the spot for him now. As soon as he gets a few games under his belt he could play anywhere.”

There were a few injury concerns for the Black and Whites, though, with Ed Chamberlain hobbling off the field early in the first-half and Jed Cartwright limping at the end of the game.

“Ed Chamberlain rolled his ankle but we’re not sure of the severity. Hopefully it’s not too bad.

“Jed is alright, he copped a bang on his foot and got it moving quickly.

“Logan passed his HIA on the field so he didn’t have to come off but it was a heavy hit he took in that collision.”

The former Brisbane Broncos assistant had special words for the Kemp twins – Lloyd and Callum – who made a big impact off the bench late on.

“The Kemp twins were the difference, they brought energy and played out through the rest of the team.

“They are really well-mannered and well-behaved. Their attention to detail is unreal, they live and breathe football.

“I love their bravery.”