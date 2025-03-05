Danny McGuire gives message to Castleford Tigers fans following Leeds Rhinos demolition

DANNY MCGUIRE has urged patience from Castleford Tigers fans following yet another loss, this time to the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley over the weekend.

The Tigers went down 38-24 in what was their fourth consecutive league and cup defeat, and Tigers fans are beginning to get impatient.

Salford Red Devils – who have had their own trials and tribulations in 2025 so far – will be the visitors to The Jungle on Friday night as McGuire prepares his chargers

“It’s always today, people expect it today and I’m impatient too. I want success today and now,” McGuire said.

“We are not quite there yet and we are all aware of that. I think we’ve shown through our players that we want to fight and scrap.

“We had a period of 30 or 40 minutes where the things we do aren’t good enough and that hurts you. We need to learn from that and be better.

“We won’t get an opportunity to practice much with the short turnaround on Friday, but we will patch up and go again.”

So how will McGuire try and rectify things?

“I don’t know any other way that when things aren’t going for you, you’ve got to keep believing and working hard to get to where you are.

“We know our challenge was never going to happen overnight so there has to be an element of patience but I get we need to see a little bit more.”