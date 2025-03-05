Leeds Rhinos’ director of rugby Ian Blease gives update on Brad Arthur future

LEEDS RHINOS’ director of rugby Ian Blease has provided an update on the future of head coach Brad Arthur.

Arthur is out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season after signing a one-year deal for this campaign.

But, the former Parramatta Eels boss has made no secret of his desire to return to the NRL to coach one day, with Arthur previously being linked with a potential new franchise in Perth.

He is currently being tasked with leading Leeds back into the Super League play-offs and challenging for silverware after two years without the top six.

But, Blease has explained that the two men are in constant dialogue regarding Arthur’s future.

“We speak regularly, he has got nothing in concrete for himself yet in terms of what he wants to do,” Blease said on the Leeds Rhinos podcast.

“We are open-minded as a club and I am open-minded with him as a person. We have a good relationship.

“He’s up there as one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with so I’d like to keep him first and foremost.

“Whether that happens is another story, but I will work hard to do that.”