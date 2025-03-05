Toulouse Olympique sign international halfback

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have signed Thomas Lacans on a two-year deal following his release from Featherstone.

The halfback was released on compassionate grounds last month after more than two years with Rovers.

Lacans has played in England since 2022, when he joined Newcastle, but has now returned to his home country of France.

He previously featured for Lézignan, winning the domestic championship in 2021, after coming through the academy at Catalans.

“I am very happy to join the TO, and even more to be able to defend the colors of a French club in an overseas championship,” said the 24-year-old, who made his international debut in last year’s World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine.

“I can’t wait to meet the guys and start working so that we go as far as possible!”

While Lacans can also play at hooker, he is likely to be a direct replacement for Australian halfback Ryan Rivett, who impressed for the club last year but asked for a release on the eve of the new season for personal reasons.

Head coach Sylvain Houles said: “We are delighted with the signing of Thomas because he is a player who will take us far offensively.

“He has the whole palette of a good half, he attacks the line well, he puts a lot of uncertainty in the game and he is able to adapt to any kind of defence.

“He has very good support and is lively and fast so he has everything to ignite Ernest Wallon’s stands.”