Danny McGuire’s verdict on Jack Ashworth and Jacob Host with Castleford Tigers signing imminent

DANNY MCGUIRE has given his verdict on linked moves for Hull FC prop Jack Ashworth and South Sydney Rabbitohs back-rower Jacob Host.

The Castleford Tigers head coach has revealed that there should be a signing come through the doors at The Jungle as early as next week – but that will not be Host.

The Tigers have been linked with moves for Ashworth and Host, with the former being linked by Love Rugby League and the latter by All Out Rugby League.

“There’s a bit gone on behind the scenes with Judah Rimbu going. We are looking to bring someone in on quota to replace Judah,” McGuire said.

“The paperwork is taking a little bit of time to get done. I’m hoping someone will be in by the early part of next week.

“This would not be Jacob Host. He is a middle/back-row forward who has played a decent amount of NRL.”

McGuire gave a response to the links with Ashworth as well: “He is a player that I admire, I think he’s got his best years ahead of him and he is still young for a middle.

“I am not aware of anything at the minute. English middles are few and far between.”