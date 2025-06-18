Former Super League star gets coaching role at rugby union World Cup

FORMER Wigan prop Ben Flower will be part of the Wales coaching set-up at rugby union’s Women’s World Cup this year.

The 37-year-old former Wales Rugby League international from Cardiff was a three-time Grand Final winner with the Warriors, and also contributed to a World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup triumph.

But in 2014, Flower became the first player sent off in a Super League Grand Final after twice punching St Helens player Lance Hohaia in the second minute. He served a six-month suspension.

He also played for the former Welsh Super League club Crusaders and Leigh, the coached amateur team South Wales Jets.

Part of the Wales coaching team at the 2021 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, Flower will take charge of the collision area as the side prepare for a two-Test tour of Australia ahead of the big tournament in England in August and September.

“Being involved with Wales is always a privilege, he said. “This is an opportunity I am looking forward to.”

Two of Wales’ World Cup group ties are at the Salford Community Stadium, shared by Salford Red Devils and rugby union club Sale Sharks.

Sale recently parted company with coach Paul Deacon, the former Bradford, England and Great Britain halfback, who said his only regret was not being able to land a Premiership title.

The 46-year-old, who also played for Wigan, and began his coaching career there, managed to take Sale to a play-off final (they lost 35-25 to Saracens in 2022-23) and three other semis, including this year’s, in five seasons at the helm.

Deacon, who was assistant to England chief Steve McNamara at the 2013 RL World Cup, and initially joined Sale as attack/skills coach in 2015, said: “It’s been a rollercoaster ride over the last ten years, but I’ve loved every minute.

“I came to the club not knowing too much about the game but I wanted to test myself.

“My only regret is that we didn’t manage to win the Premiership, but I’ve got no doubt that will come.”