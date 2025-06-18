North Wales Crusaders tie down ex-Super League forward

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have extended the contract of back-rower Sam Wilde until the end of 2027.

Wilde joined the League One side on a one-year deal ahead of this season, having previously played for Warrington Wolves and, over two spells, Widnes Vikings.

The 29-year-old has helped the Crusaders reach the League One summit with nine wins from their opening ten games.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby this season, and we’re building something special both on and off the field,” said Wilde.

North Wales head coach Carl Forster added: “It’s great to get Sam tied down.

“For me he’s one of the best players, if not the best player, in the league and for us to have someone of Sam’s quality is a pleasure for me as a coach.”