Danny McGuire makes admission on out-of-contract Castleford Tigers stars as eight wait for decision

DANNY MCGUIRE has admitted that some out-of-contract Castleford Tigers stars will not get ‘good news’ like Alex Mellor did in terms of being given a new contract at the West Yorkshire club.

Eight Castleford players are out of contract at the end of the 2025 Super League season – George Griffin, Josh Hodson, Luke Hooley, George Lawler, Rowan Milnes, Josh Simm, Will Tate and Joe Westerman.

Alex Mellor earned a new deal earlier this week that will see the back-rower stay at the Tigers until the end of 2027.

But, head coach McGuire has revealed that it won’t all be good news for those without a deal for 2026 as things stand, with retention firmly on the mind of new director of rugby, Chris Chester.

“There’s a fair bit ongoing, we’ve got a few of the boys up for renewals and stuff but Chezzy (Chris Chester) is on with that,” McGuire said.

“We are chatting regularly, it’s part and parcel of the game. Players come and go and you get used to it.

“Some players will be around for a long period of time and others might not be around for too long.

“Bad news is always hard to give. There will be some people that won’t get good news like Mellor because it sometimes doesn’t work out.”

Two other players that were out of contract at the end of the 2025 season – Sylvester Namo and Liam Watts – have already moved on to pastures new with the Brisbane Tigers and Hull FC respectively.