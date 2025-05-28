Super League legend James Graham believes Perth Bears should target Wigan Warriors pair as new franchise gets nod

SUPER LEAGUE legend James Graham believes Perth Bears should target Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba as part of their first squad for the 2027 NRL season.

The Bears were given the green light to enter the prized competition for 2027 earlier this month and talk is already circulating about who the new NRL club could target as part of the coaching and playing staff.

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur is said to be the number one target for the head coaching position, whilst Warrington Wolves’ Sam Burgess and Hull KR supremo Willie Peters have also been linked.

In terms of the playing roster, former St Helens stalwart Graham feels that the Bears could take advantage of the instability over Super League’s future at present to bring stars to Australia.

On his own podcast, The Bye Round, Graham believes that Thompson and Nsemba should be looked at by Perth: “You exploit the current situation of the Super League and in terms of the dollar that we can offer and the situation that Super League finds itself in, I think no player would be off limits there.

“Even with players under contract, I think that money would talk and every player would be available for a transfer fee which the NRL would be willing to front up and pay.

“I’m looking at players like Luke Thompson who came over here and played with the Dogs then went back to England. That Wigan team that is so successful now, Junior Nsemba who has got a ridiculously long-term deal is somebody that I think we could attract.”