Former Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Brandon Webster-Mansfield makes UK move

LONDON BRONCOS have signed former Wests Tigers centre Brandon Webster-Mansfield until the end of the 2026 season.

Webster-Mansfield was most recently playing for Villefranche XIII Averyon in the French Elite XIII competition, but prior to that he spent three years (2020-23) with Wests Tigers and one year (2024) with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 24-year-old will join up with the squad next week subject to receiving a visa and could be selected for London’s clash with Toulouse Olympique on June 15th.

Speaking on the move, Webster-Mansfield said;

“I’m really excited to announce that I’m joining the Broncos! I’m really keen to move over there and meet all the boys and train with everyone.

“I’m excited to be a Bronco and hopefully I get to meet all you fans very soon. Up the Broncos!”