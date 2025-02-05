Rugby league fans vote on which other major cities the sport should target following Hull KR-York Amsterdam trip

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting in the League Express’ Readers’ Poll this week for where they think the sport should target in terms of another Amsterdam equivalent.

Amsterdam played host to Hull KR and York Knights in a pre-season friendly last month, with the Knights running out 26-12 winners against a youthful Robins.

2,715 fans were in attendance at the NRCA Stadium in the Netherlands capital to witness history being made, with the vast majority of those being travelling Rovers supporters.

However, new territory had been expanded into – and now rugby league fans have been voting for which other major cities the sport should target moving forward.

Dublin came out on top with 27.02% of voters wanting to head to the Irish capital whilst the Spanish tourist haven of Barcelona came in second with 24.93%.

In third, the Northern Irish capital of Belfast totted up 12.10%, with the Scottish capital Edinburgh – which has hosted the Magic Weekend event twice – in fourth at 10.95%.

Another former Magic Weekend host – Cardiff – came in with 9.65% of the vote, with Paris at 8.60% and Bristol at 6.84%.