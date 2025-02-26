Danny McGuire makes startling ‘attractable’ revelation about Castleford Tigers as Super League boss makes recruitment admission

DANNY MCGUIRE has outlined that Castleford Tigers are looking to bring in new players, but that it has been “hard” to attract players to the Super League club.

The Tigers have brought in Daejarn Asi, Zac Cini, Dan Okoro, Judah Rimbu and Jeremiah Simbiken for the 2025 Super League season, but the club did miss out on a number of targets including Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki.

For McGuire, the club needs to change how it is perceived from the outside world – but the new five-year deal for Fletcher Rooney could help that.

“It’s hard at the moment, recruitment stuff because, to be honest, we’re not that attractable at the moment and we’ve got to try and change that,” McGuire said.

“We’ve got to get some players in and we’ve also got to show players that are already here that they are committing because there’s a future, and Fletcher (Rooney) signing a five-year deal is huge.”

At present, the Tigers have loaned in Lee Kershaw from Hull KR whilst Ben Davies has returned to St Helens after two weeks.

But McGuire is still on the lookout for new blood considering the number of injuries to the Tigers’ outside backs.

“Lee Kershaw is on loan and potentially we will look to add players especially in the outside backs with injuries. Recruitment isn’t happening in the middle at the minute though that’s not through a lack of effort.

“Persuading someone to join our journey is proving tough and clubs aren’t willing to let players go. It’s ongoing but I am happy with the players we have got.”