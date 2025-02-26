Meet Queensland’s oldest surviving representative player, aged 100

Harry Griffiths, is Queensland’s oldest surviving representative player, having just turned 100.

HARRY GRIFFITHS is the last man standing in a journey that has been remarkable.

Having represented Queensland on 13 occasions including lining up against the 1951 French national side in Brisbane, (where the Maroons came away with a 22-22 draw), Griffiths was always destined to wear the maroon jersey.

Having been mesmerised by the charismatic Puig Aubert previously, Griffiths did not let Aubert’s reputation of being a world class player phase him and played the game of his life against the Frenchman.

Born in Charleville in 1924, Griffiths’ parents were the owners of the local Oxford Hotel in town.

However, due to the great depression at the time, there was a lot of moving around sourcing income, until the Griffiths family finally settled in Ipswich.

Not only did Harry ply his trade on the dusty tracks of Queensland, but he also donned the famous red V jersey of St George, when he enlisted with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in country NSW.

Apart from the Ipswich rugby league star turning out for his local club Booval Swifts (between 1947-1951), the veteran half substituted his time between rugby league whilst enlisting in the army at 18.

“I used to play for Booval Swifts in the Ipswich competition on the Saturday, then travel to Brisbane to fill in for the Wests Panthers, who had players enlisted in the army too.

“Then when I was transferred to New South Wales with the RAAF, I used to have to catch the train into Sydney and play for the St George Dragons having been offered a one-year contract with the club.

“However, Booval was my first real rugby league team and I spent some great years there and have now become a life member.”

A World War II veteran, Griffiths has seen the best and the worst of times during his century-long innings, but it is his love of rugby league that has the memories flooding back when he reminisces about his glittering career.

“I really enjoyed my playing days in Ipswich.

“Back then, we had some almighty players and once boasted the feared all Ipswich Australian front row of Dud Beattie, Gary Parcell and Noel Kelly who to me, were as tough as they come.

“I also remember when our Ipswich representative side played the Great Britain touring team in 1950 at the Ipswich Showgrounds, the Lions just snuck home 18-13 in what was a brutal encounter.

“We certainly did not let them get away unscathed, with our forward pack giving their forwards a few bruises to take away as a memento.

“I seem to recall at the time reading in the papers that the British players said the game against Ipswich, was one of their toughest on tour.”

Whilst the former Queensland half played alongside many skilful players during his career, one name sticks out as the best he has ever witnessed.

“Duncan Hall was a tremendous player. He was also a gentleman off the field as well. I still have fond memories of playing alongside him, you never forget those players.”

But it was Griffiths’ diabolical journey to play for the Dragons that in today’s game would be unheard of.

“I was stationed in the RAAF in Parkes NSW in 1943 and was playing for the RAAF rugby league team at the time.

“A scout from the St George Dragons was in town and spotted me playing.

“He invited me to the Dragons but the catch was that I had to make my own way to Sydney each week.

“I used to travel by train from Parkes to Sydney and when the train arrived, I had to run to get to the ground in time.

“On one occasion I ran out onto the field in my socks holding a pair of borrowed football boots because I had only just made it in time for kick off and did not have time to get ready.

“On the return journey back to Parkes, I was always exhausted and would often wedge myself between the wire luggage racks and have a sleep before heading back to the base.”

Griffiths’ rugby league career was then put on hold when he was called up for duty and was required to travel to Tarakan in Borneo.

On arrival, a brave 18-year-old Griffiths was one of the first men to storm the beach under heavy Japanese gunfire and survived a frenzied attack on the young Australian soldier.

Griffiths was also a trained aircraft maintainer, with the Queenslander having to repair many Allied aircraft that had limped into the Pacific where he was based at the time in Borneo.

“At the end of World War II, I travelled back on the ship en route to Australia and I celebrated my 21st birthday onboard.”

Something the 100-year-old veteran thanks his lucky stars for.

“When I look back on my career in rugby league, I played with and against some marvellous players and I was lucky enough to play against some of the world’s best from Great Britain, France and New Zealand.

“I was one vote away from playing for Australia in the old voting system and was pipped at the post by a New South Welshman, but I cannot complain, because playing for Queensland meant everything to me.

“I can still remember getting that first Queensland jersey and running out onto the field like it was yesterday; those are the memories that I will cherish forever.

“I have been truly blessed in my life. I married my sweetheart, had three beautiful children, and now have grandchildren, all whilst being able to play the greatest game of all, those things will always make me smile.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 505 (February 2025)