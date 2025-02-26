RFL President donates to Championship fundraiser for floodlights upgrade following plea

RFL President Adam Hills has donated to Batley Bulldogs’ fundraiser for an upgrade on their floodlights following the Championship club’s plea.

The Bulldogs launched a fundraiser for £30,000 floodlight replacements earlier this month, with a GoFundMe page being set up to raise the required amount and chairman Kevin Nicholas at the heart of the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe page says: “My name is Kevin Nicholas and I am Chairman of Batley Bulldogs Rugby League Club.

“At the Club our floodlights are over 30 years old and in need of a total overall where lights need replacing along with a rewire after a failure resulting in us having to play a home game away from our stadium at Dewsbury and a temporary repair thanks to help from a sponsor Lee Kerr of K2 Mechanical & Electrical.

“Now thanks to other sponsors Peter McVeigh of Status International with help from Matthew Oldroyd and Aidy O’Hara of AAK Electrical we have a plan for total refurbishment including 48 new LED lights.

“As well as enabling us to have reliable lighting for matches and training into the future we will also become a totally LED stadium which with our wind turbine and solar panels makes us more environmentally sustainable and will hopefully reduce our ever escalating electricity costs.”

Ahead of Batley’s fixture against Bradford Bulls on Sunday afternoon in the 1895 Cup, Hills has revealed that he will be donating the game and has donated money to the club’s GoFundMe page for the new floodlights.

Hills posted on X: “I’m gonna head to Batley on Sunday to watch the @BatleyRLFC team in action. Ahead of that I just donated to upgrade their floodlights and become more sustainable. Every little bit counts. Please consider donating or sharing.”