Leeds Rhinos overcome injury issues to beat Salford Red Devils

SALFORD RED DEVILS 6 LEEDS RHINOS 32

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Salford Community Stadium, Saturday

LEEDS collected their first Super League win of the season with a deserved victory over a full-strength Salford side.

The success came despite the Rhinos losing key men Brodie Croft and Cameron Smith to injury in the first half, with Croft requiring lengthy treatment after a nasty-looking head clash and Smith limping off with an ankle problem.

Jake Connor stepped up with an impressive display at fullback while Leeds made the most of their physical superiority to quieten the home crowd.

There had been a buoyant atmosphere at kick-off following approval of Salford’s recent takeover and, with it, the removal of a reduced salary cap which led to a team of mostly reserve players losing by a Super League-record margin 82-0 at St Helens in round one.

And the Red Devils initially matched that positivity with two of their biggest stars contributing to an opening try inside two minutes.

Marc Sneyd kicked a 40/20 at the end of the first set of the match, and from it Kallum Watkins brushed aside James Bentley to score as Sneyd converted.

However Leeds slowly ground their way back into the game and a well-placed Connor kick, low to the left corner, set up a try for Riley Lumb.

Connor couldn’t convert that effort but was successful from the tee seven minutes later, after his deflected kick was collected by Morgan Gannon who showed impressive leg power to drive to within reaching distance of the line.

The lively Lumb then added his second try, extending the score to 6-14, on the end of quick passes by Connor and Harry Newman.

On the stroke of half-time, there was great concern as Leeds halfback Croft required more than ten minutes of treatment after a head knock.

He was eventually stretchered off but was said to be in good condition at half-time and walking in the dressing room.

Joe Shorrocks was sinbinned for his part in the incident, while Connor kicked the penalty for a ten-point half-time Rhinos advantage.

Sneyd also kicked a 40/20 to open the second half, but momentum was snatched back by Leeds when Ash Handley made the first successful Captain’s Challenge in Super League, reversing a knock-on decision after replays showed the ball was stolen from him by Jayden Nikorima.

Shortly afterwards, Handley himself scored the next Leeds try, collecting an improvised kick from opposite centre Newman, and Connor made it 6-22.

And any doubt over the outcome was removed on the hour when Bentley intercepted a Shorrocks pass out of dummy-half and ran 40 metres unchallenged to the line.

With eight minutes left, Ryan Hall – who made crucial second-half tackles on Nikorima and Sneyd to snuff out brief home threats – received a cut-out Connor pass to complete the result.

Connor could have added a further two points only to miss a touchline penalty after the hooter, but Leeds’ spirits were sufficiently lifted after their disappointing opening-round loss at home to Wakefield.

GAMESTAR: There was a lot of disruption to the Leeds spine but Jake Connor was a constant threat at the back.

GAMEBREAKER: Salford literally handed James Bentley the try which made certain of a Rhinos victory.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The first successful Captain’s Challenge in Super League, made by Leeds’ Ash Handley, ten games into the season.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jake Connor (Leeds)

2 pts Keenan Palasia (Leeds)

1 pt Ash Handley (Leeds)

MATCHFACTS

RED DEVILS

1 Ryan Brierley

3 Nene Macdonald

17 Esan Marsters

4 Tim Lafai

5 Deon Cross

6 Jayden Nikorima

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Brad Singleton

14 Chris Atkin

10 Chris Hill (D)

15 Shane Wright

12 Kallum Watkins

13 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used)

18 Jack Ormondroyd

19 Justin Sangaré

22 Matty Foster

23 Chris Hankinson

18th man (not used)

30 Tiaki Chan

Also in 20-man squad

20 Joe Bullock

27 Kai Morgan

Tries: Watkins (2)

Goals: Sneyd 1/1

Sin bin: Shorrocks (38) – high tackle

RHINOS

18 Jake Connor

23 Riley Lumb

4 Ash Handley

3 Harry Newman

5 Ryan Hall

6 Brodie Croft

7 Matt Frawley

10 Keenan Palasia

9 Andy Ackers

17 Cooper Jenkins

11 James Bentley

12 James McDonnell

13 Cameron Smith

Subs (all used)

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Morgan Gannon

19 Tom Holroyd

18th man (not used)

21 Alfie Edgell

Also in 21-man squad

22 Tom Nicholson-Watton

– Ethan Clark-Wood

– Jack Smith

Tries: Lumb (18, 33), Gannon (25), Handley (50), Bentley (60), Hall (72)

Goals: Connor 4/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-10, 6-14, 6-16; 6-22, 6-26, 6-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Red Devils: Marc Sneyd; Rhinos: Jake Connor

Penalty count: 3-5

Half-time: 6-16

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 5,798